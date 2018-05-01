Signal says Amazon, Google will no longer help it evade censorship

Amazon Web Services will switch off functionality for domain fronting, a method that helps apps evade censorship.

Getty Images

In a post late last week, the company said "the new measures are designed to ensure that requests handled by CloudFront are handled on behalf of legitimate domain owners."

The move comes just a week after Google shut down its domain fronting service. Domain fronting allows encrypted messaging apps like Signal to funnel their traffic through a cloud provider, effectively concealing their traffic.

But hackers also use domain fronting to obscure where their malware comes from.

Signal used Google's Cloud Engine to make censorship difficult, but switched to Amazon's CloudFront after Google wasn't an option anymore. But Amazon soon made the announcement that it would turn off its domain fronting service, too.

"With Google Cloud and AWS out of the picture, it seems that domain fronting as a censorship circumvention technique is now largely non-viable in the countries where Signal had enabled this feature," Signal said in a statement. "The idea behind domain fronting was that to block a single site, you'd have to block the rest of the internet as well. In the end, the rest of the internet didn't like that plan."

The company says it's considering ideas for a more robust system, but that the changes happened suddenly and "developing new techniques will take time."

Amazon and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.