Sign up for Verizon Fios internet service and get a $100 gift card plus Discovery Plus

If the pandemic has proven anything, it's that dependable internet service is a vital tool. It allows us to work, learn, have fun and connect with friends and family. That's why we're bringing you these Verizon Fios deals on home internet. Right now, when you sign up for a new Gigabit Connection plan (Verizon's fastest), you'll receive a $100 Verizon gift card.

All new Home Internet Plan customers will receive free access to Discovery Plus (monthly value: $7), which provides on-demand access to content from the Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV and TLC.

Verizon Fios

What is Verizon Fios?

This is Verizon's fiber-optic home internet service, which promises upload and download speeds of up to 880Mbps. Unlike traditional broadband services like cable, fiber speed isn't affected by the number of users and usually has a higher upload speed. This is crucial for those planning on broadcasting streaming content on services like Twitch or YouTube Live. With plans starting at $40, what's the catch? Availability is quite limited, mostly servicing the east coast.

More discount opportunities

Are you impacted by COVID-19 and eligible for government Lifeline assistance? Verizon's Fios Forward program can get you internet service for as little as $20 a month. The best part is, you still qualify for the sign-up bonuses. Verizon customers with the Unlimited Wireless plan can bundle their mobile plan with Fios to save an additional $10 off their monthly bill with Verizon Up.

