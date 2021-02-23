Sign In with Apple reportedly under federal scrutiny

James Martin/CNET

The US Justice Department is investigating Apple's Sign In with Apple feature as part of an antitrust probe into the iPhone maker, according to a report in The Information on Tuesday. Investigators are examining whether the security feature makes it difficult to switch to another platform, such as Android or Windows, the site reported.

Introduced in June 2019, the feature was touted as preventing online tracking because it uses Apple ID to verify a user's identity instead of their email address. But developers reportedly began filing complaints about the feature with the Justice Department in 2020.

Apple said it crafted the feature's guidelines with developers based on their feedback, a spokesman for the company said, adding that it doesn't require developers to use third-party or social media sign-ins.

The Justice Department immediately responded to a request for comment.

