Siebel certified for Suse Linux

Novell will provide support for Siebel Systems' business applications in its Suse Linux Enterprise Server 9, the companies announced on Monday. The partnership will deliver support for standards-based computing solutions and optimize Siebel's applications, including its customer relations management software, they said.

"This effort will allow customers of all sizes the opportunity to leverage standards-based computing technologies and exploit Suse Linux's integrated management capabilities to enable system administrators to more rapidly deploy, configure, and operate their production systems," Skip Bacon, vice president of technology at Siebel, said in a statement.