Sid Meier's Civilization 6 comes to iPhone, is $24 until Oct. 16

Aspyr Media/Screenshot by CNET

Sid Meier's Civilization 6 came out Wednesday for Apple iPhones, and it's 60 percent off until Oct. 16.

The portable version of the incredible strategy game is free for those who've already got it on the iPad. It's $24 (£23, AU$38) if you don't already own it, but that price will jump to $60 in less than two weeks, 9toMac noted.

The initial download is free, but you'll have to pay after 60 turns. Check out the trailer below, which features some lovely narration from Sean Bean, to get a sense of how it runs.

The Aspyr Media-ported game requires 3.4GB of space on your device and doesn't include the PC version's Rise and Fall expansion pack, which added new game mechanics. You can get more civilizations as downloadable extras: Vikings, Poland and Australia are all $5 (£5, AU$8), and the Persia and Macedon and Khmer and Indonesia bundles are $9 (£9, AU$14).

If you want a more traditional gaming experience while retaining the portability, a Nintendo Switch version of Civ 6 is due out on Nov. 16.