Shure's new AirPods competitor will get promo boost from Adam Levine

Shure is a well-known audio brand among musicians and audiophiles, but it kind of missed the boat on consumer wireless headphones. Better late than never, it's now launched a set of true wireless earbuds and a full-size noise-canceling headphone under its new Aonic subbrand, tapping Maroon 5 frontman and former The Voice judge, Adam Levine to promote them.

The new headphones are scheduled to ship this spring and are being previewed at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Here's the info I have so far on the new headphones.

Aonic 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones

These new true wireless earphones have a distinct design that's certainly in keeping with Shure's in-ear monitor heritage. You'll look like a performing musician wearing these. I haven't seen their charging case yet (I hope it's not too big), but Shure says you'll get up to eight hours of battery life from a single charge and three additional full charges on the go.

I'm checking whether the battery and electronics section of the earphones is detachable. Some of Shure's higher-end earphones feature detachable cables, and it would be an interesting feature if you could replace the battery. No word yet on water resistance, but they do look like they'd be decent for gym use and running if they offer some sweat resistance. The Aonic 215 will be available spring 2020, for $279 (about £210 or AU$400).

Aonic 50 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Shure says this full-sized model is designed for comfort and features the clean, accurate sound profile the company is known for. It has adaptive noise-canceling features and an adjustable transparency mode that lets ambient sound in. Battery life is rated at 20 hours. It'll be available spring 2020 for $399.

I hope to get some hands-on time with early units here at the show and will update this post with more details and early impressions when I do.

