Shroud your internet with privacy: Get two years of TunnelBear VPN for $85

A lot of folks use a VPN (virtual private network) to protect their privacy and keep themselves safe from hackers when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks. Of course, we're doing a lot less of that sort of thing these days. But there's a lot of value in using a VPN at home, too. You have a lot of options when it comes to inexpensive VPNs, but TunnelBear is now offering what may be its best deal ever: You can get when you check out with promo code CNET65, which is just $3.54 per month and 65% off the regular price.

A TunnelBear subscription covers a total of five installations which can include Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices. The network includes about 1,800 servers in 23 countries around the world. While some VPNs pledge to perform annual security audits, TunnelBear publishes the results of its audits each year -- such as its audit from 2019. It also allows you to review and delete your own account data. And if you want to try the service out before committing to a two-year contract, you can use with 500MB of data.

This deal should be good through Aug. 31. If you want to read some more about VPNs, check out CNET's roundup of the best VPNs of 2020.

