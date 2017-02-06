Sip on Showtime's 'Twin Peaks' coffee compilation

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

The "Twin Peaks" universe runs on coffee and doughnuts. And then some more coffee. There's no better way for Showtime to market the re-airing of the original David Lynch and Mark Frost series than by digging through the archives and compiling a ton of java references.

Showtime posted a coffee-clip compilation video Sunday to get fans excited about rewatching the first two seasons ahead of the debut of the new "Twin Peaks" in May. (Editors' note: Showtime is a part of CBS, which also owns CNET.)

The footage plays out like a greatest-hits collection. There's the famously weird line delivered by Pete Martell (played by Jack Nance): "Fellas, don't drink that coffee. There was a fish in the percolator." Agent Cooper's iconic "damn fine cup of coffee" line also makes an appearance.

The characters order coffee. They pour coffee. They drink coffee. They talk about coffee. There's no new footage here, but the supercut is still a delight for "Twin Peaks" fans.

