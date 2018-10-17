Feeling like you're up for a James Bond marathon in November? Hulu has you covered with Dr. No, Goldfinger, Thunderball, From Russia With Love, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Live and Let Die and a ton more, including the Pierce Brosnan ones if you get really ambitious and/or desperate. And if somehow you make it through all the Bond films, you can always marathon the fun heist movies Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen.

For those of you who can't let Halloween go even in November, Hulu's picking up 28 Days Later. Romance lovers can catch the charming French film Amelie. Or you can always watch The Big Lebowski for the hundredth time.

Those with ample free time can start binging the entire eleven seasons of Married With Children.

Oh and Hulu is also getting Soapdish on Nov. 1. Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Kline and Sally Field lead this star-studded cast, and frankly more people should know that this film exists.

Available on Hulu, November 2018

Nov. 1

K: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed) (Viz)



Sailor Moon: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) (Viz)



Six: Complete Season 2 (History)



10 to Midnight (1983)



28 Days Later (2002)



2001 Maniacs (2005)



The Accused (1988)



The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)



A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)



A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)



A View to Kill (1985)



Albert (2016)



Alice (1990)



Amelie (2001)



Bachelor Party (1984)



Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends (2008)



Barbie The Pearl Princess (2014)



The Big Lebowski (1998)



The Birdcage (1997)



Benny & Joon (1993)



Blue Chips (1994)



Boo 2! A Medea Halloween (2017)



Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)



Carnage Park (2016)



De-Lovely (2004)



Death Wish (1974)



Death Wish 3 (1985)



Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)



Desperate Hours (1990)



Diamonds are Forever (1971)



Die Another Day (2002)



Dr. No (1962)



Dysfunktional Family (2003)



Existenz (1999)



The Faculty (1998)



For Your Eyes Only (1981)



Four Rooms (1995)



From Russia With Love (1964)



Gloria (2014)



Goldeneye (1995)



Goldfinger (1964)



Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)



Happy Christmas (2014)



Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)



Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)



Hoosiers (1986)



Hostel (2006)



Hostel 2 (2007)



The Interpreter (2005)



Invasion U.S.A. (1985)



Italian for Beginners (2000)



Jane Eyre (2011)



Joey (1988)



Johnny Reno (1966)



K2 (1991)



Leaving Las Vegas (1995)



License to Kill (1989)



Like Water (2012)



Little Black Book (2004)



Little Man Tate (1991)



Little Odessa (1994)



Live and Let Die (1973)



The Living Daylights (1987)



Lord of War (2005)



Made (2001)



The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)



The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)



Map of the Human Heart (1992)



The Mighty (1998)



Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)



The Mod Squad (1999)



Moonraker (1979)



Mullholland Falls (1996)



Never Back Down (2008)



Never Say Never Again (1983)



Ninja III: The Domination (1984)



Ocean's Eleven (2001)



Ocean's Twelve (2004)



Ocean's Thirteen (2007)



On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)



Phantoms (1998)



Pleasantville (1998)



Radio Days (1987)



The Red Violin (1999)



Rescue Dawn (2006)



Revenge of the Ninja (1983)



Rob Roy (1995)



Santa Hunters (2014)



Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)



Soapdish (1991)



Soufra (2017)



Species: the Awakening (2007)



Supercop (1996)



The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)



Thunderball (1965)



Tiny Christmas (2017)



Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)



Wicker Park (2004)



The World is Not Enough (1999)



XXX (2002)



XXX: State of the Union (2005)



You Only Live Twice (1967)



Nov. 2

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood: Episode 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)



Dietland: Complete Season 1 (AMC)



Wonder (2017)



Nov. 3

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 6 (Bravo)



Kick-Ass (2010)



Larger Than Life (2018)



An Ordinary Man (2017)



Nov. 6

Top Chef: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)



Nov. 7

Europa Report (2013)



Nov. 8

Under the Tree (2018)



Nov. 9

Nov. 10

Big Hero 6 (2014)



Nov. 11

Monster's Ball (2001)



Nov. 12

The Little Death (2014)



The Wolfpack (2015)



Nov. 13

Bigfoot (2018)



Keepers of the Magic (2018)



Killer Bees (2018)



Nov. 15

Hip-hop Houdini: Complete Season 1 (Fuse)



12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)



A Christmas Kiss II (2011)



A Cinderella Christmas (2016)



A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale (2015)



A Puppy for Christmas (2016)



Angels in the Snow (2015)



Back to Christmas (2014)



Cartel Land (2015)



Christmas Belle (2013)



Christmas With the Andersons (2016)



Dust 2 Glory (2018)



Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2016)



Holly's Holiday (2012)



Luis & The Aliens (2018)



Married by Christmas (2016)



My Dad is Scrooge (2014)



My Santa (2013)



Naughty & Nice (2014)



Rodeo & Juliet (2015)



The Bank Job (2008)



The Christmas Calendar (2017)



The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)



The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)



Nov. 16

The Bisexual: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)



Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)



Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith (2016)



Dept Q: The Absent One (2016)



Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes (2016)



Nov. 18

Nina's World: Complete Season 2 (Universal Kids)



Hero ("Ying Xiong") (2002)



The Condemned (2007)



Nov. 20

Aliens and Agenda 21 (2018)



Nov. 21

Box of Moonlight (1997)



Damascus Cover (2018)



Nov. 22

Hollywood Game Night: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)



Nov. 23

Baskets: Complete Season 3 (FX)



Nov. 24

Downsizing (2017)



Nov. 28

Best of Enemies (2015)



Nov. 29

Mighty Magiswords: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)



Harry Brown (2009)

Nov. 30

Broken Star (2018)



Daylight's End (2016)



Scenic Route (2013)



The Remains (2016)



Undrafted (2016)

Leaving Hulu in November

Nov. 30

A Good Woman (2006)



A Murder of Crows (1999)



Always Watching (2015)



American Psycho (2000)



American Psycho 2 (2002)



Anaconda (1997)



Anarchy Parlor (2015)



Be Cool (2005)



Burnt Offerings (1976)



Cake (2015)



City Island (2010)



Cool It (2010)



Darkness (2002)



Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)



Driftwood (2016)



Emma (1996)



Escape From New York (1981)



Extortion (2017)



Fall Time (1993)



Get Shorty (1995)



Ghost In the Shell (1995)



Going Overboard (1989)



Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (19914)



I Am David (2004)



Joyride (1997)



Prancer (1989)



Primal Fear (1996)



Pumpkinhead (1988)



Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)



Roger Dodger (2002)



Senorita Justice (2004)



Small Town Saturday Night (2010)



Species (1995)



Species II (1998)



Species III (2004)



Stanley & Iris (1990)



Stealth Fighter (1999)



The Terminator (1984)



They Came Together (2014)



What Dreams May Come (1998)



What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Without (2012)



