Hello, September, and a big hearty "welcome back!" to all your favorite fall TV shows. From quirky comedies like The Good Place to reality powerhouses like The Voice, there's no shortage of series premieres to watch on Hulu. You can also check out the return of Hulu's original talk show I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman.
Hulu packs a punch in the film department this month, with a number of Oscar-nominated films to check out, including There Will Be Blood, Adaptation and City of God. And a special call-out to The English Patient, which will remain one of my all-time favorite films no matter how many Seinfeld fans disagree.
And it wouldn't be back-to-school season without the John Hughes classic Sixteen Candles.
Check out the full list below. Anything marked with asterisks requires additional subscriptions beyond Hulu to view.
Available on Hulu, September 2018
Sept. 1
- 13 Going on 30 (2004)
- A Good Woman (2006)
- A Murder of Crows (1999)
- Adaptation (2002)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- AntiHuman (2017)
- Any Given Sunday (1999)
- Bandits (2001)
- Blow Out (1981)
- Bolero (1984)
- The Bone Collector (1999)
- City of God (2002)
- The Cleanse (2016)
- Cool It (2010)
- Darkness (2002)
- The Dark Half (1993)
- Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
- Double Impact (1991)
- Dragon Blade (2015)
- Dressed to Kill (1980)
- Emma (1996)
- Fall Time (1993)
- The Female Brain (2018)
- Ferdinand (2017) (*HBO)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- The Fly (1986)
- Going Overboard (1989)
- Jerry Maguire (1996)
- Joyride (1997)
- Kill Me Again (1989)
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- The Midnighters (2018)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- No Game, No Life: ZERO (2018)
- Over the Top (1987)
- The Perfect Weapon (1991)
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Pumpkinhead (1988)
- Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)
- Rodger Dodger (2002)
- Rushmore (1998)
- Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)
- Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
- Senorita Justice (2004)
- Signs (2002)
- Sixteen Candles (1984)
- Small Town Saturday Night (2010)
- Stealth Fighter (1999)
- There Will Be Blood (2007)
- Unbreakable (2000)
- What Dreams May Come (1998)
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Sept. 2
- The English Patient (1996)
Sept. 3
- Flower (2017)
- The Miracle Season (2018)
Sept. 4
- Daphne & Velma (2018)
- Monochrome (2016)
- Women and Sometimes Men (2018)
Sept. 6
- I Love You, America: new episodes (Hulu Original)
- Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)
Sept. 7
- Cesar Chavez (2014)
- Snatched (2017) (*Cinemax)
Sept. 8
- Stand Up To Cancer: special (EIF)
- From Paris with Love (2009)
- The Greatest Showman (2017) (*HBO)
- Stronger (2017)
Sept. 9
- Kidding: series premiere (*Showtime)
- Shameless: season 9 premiere (*Showtime)
- The Deuce: season 2 premiere (*HBO)
Sept. 10
- REL: series premiere (Fox)
- Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (2017)
Sept. 11
- Bodysnatch (2018)
- Natural Vice (2017)
Sept. 12
- Grace Unplugged (2014)
Sept. 13
- El Clon: complete season 1 (Telemundo)
- Higher Power (2017)
Sept. 14
- 12 Strong (2018) (*Cinemax)
- The First: series premiere (Hulu Original)
- The Housemaid (2017)
Sept. 15
- Good Behavior: complete season 2 (TNT)
- Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 (2017)
- Hardware (1990)
- Pitch Perfect (2012) (*HBO)
- She's So Lovely (1997)
- The Queen (2006)
- The Shipping News (2001)
Sept. 16
- Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Sept. 18
- American Horror Story: Cult: complete season 7 (FX)
- La Impostora: complete season 1 (Telemundo)
- Pasion De Gavilanes: complete season 1 (Telemundo)
Sept. 20
- Total Divas: season 8 premiere (E!)
- BB King: On The Road (2017)
- Boom for Real (2018)
- Sacrifice (2016)
- This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018)
Sept. 21
- All Eyez on Me (2017) (*Cinemax)
- Aurora: complete season 1 (Telemundo)
- My Little Pony (2017)
Sept. 22
- For Colored Girls (2010)
- Love after Love (2018)
- The Shape of Water (2017) (*HBO)
Sept. 24
Sept. 25
- Dancing with the Stars: season 27 premiere (ABC)
- The Good Doctor: season 2 premiere (ABC)
- Manifest: series premiere (NBC)
- The Resident: season 2 premiere (Fox)
- The Voice: season 15 premiere (NBC)
- Afterlife (2018)
- UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault (2018)
Sept. 26
- Dama y Obrero: complete season 1 (Telemundo)
- The Gifted: season 2 premiere (Fox)
- Lethal Weapon: season 3 premiere (Fox)
- New Amsterdam: series premiere (NBC)
- This is Us: season 3 premiere (NBC)
- The Krays (1990)
Sept. 27
- A Million Little Things: series premiere (ABC)
- American Housewife: season 3 premiere (ABC)
- Chicago Fire: season 7 premiere (NBC)
- Chicago Med: season 4 premiere (NBC)
- Chicago P.D.: season 6 premiere (NBC)
- Empire: season 5 premiere (FOX)
- The Goldbergs: season 6 premiere (ABC)
- Modern Family: season 10 premiere (ABC)
- Single Parents: series premiere (ABC)
- South Park: season 22 premiere (Comedy Central)
- Star: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
Sept. 28
- The Good Place: season 3 premiere (NBC)
- Grey's Anatomy: season 15 premiere (ABC)
- How to Get Away With Murder: season 5 premiere (ABC)
- Insidious: The Last Key (2018) (*Cinemax)
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: season 20 premiere (NBC)
- Suburbicon (2017)
Sept. 29
- The Cool Kids: series premiere (Fox)
- Dateline: season 28 premiere (NBC)
- Hell's Kitchen: season 18 premiere (Fox)
- Last Man Standing: season 7 premiere (Fox)
- Jigsaw (2017)
- Phantom Thread (2017) (*HBO)
Sept. 30
- Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: complete season 4 (Nickelodeon)
Leaving Hulu in September:
Sept. 30
- The Adventures of Panda Warrior (2012)
- American Psycho (2000)
- American Psycho 2 (2002)
- And God Created Women (1988)
- Angel Heart (1987)
- Arlo: The Burping Pig (2016)
- Babel (2006)
- Back to School (1986)
- Beautiful Boy (2010)
- Beyond Borders (2003)
- Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Bound (1996)
- The Brothers Bloom (2009)
- Cadillac Man (1990)
- Chasing Amy (1997)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- Cyborg (1989)
- Delta Force (1986)
- Disaster Movie (2008)
- The Disembodied (2011)
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Dr. T and the Women (2000)
- Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
- Elephant Kingdom (2016)
- Everybody's Fine (2009)
- Evolution (2001)
- Extract (2009)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- Get Real (1999)
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
- Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)
- Hoosiers (1986)
- House Arrest (1996)
- In a World... (2013)
- Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
- It Takes Two (1995)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
- Jeepers Creepers (2001)
- Judge Dredd (1995)
- Just Before I Go (2014)
- Kalifornia (1993)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- The Ladies Man (2000)
- Last Castle (2001)
- The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
- Masters of the Universe (1987)
- Maximum Overdrive (1986)
- Miami Blues (1990)
- Mimic (1997)
- Next (2007)
- Pawn (2013)
- Precious Cargo (2016)
- Pretty in Pink (1986)
- Rabbit Hole (2011)
- Rare Birds (2002)
- The Rock (1996)
- Salsa (1988)
- Sex Drive (2008)
- Six Shooters (2013)
- Sleepers (1996)
- Snake Eyes (1998)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Superstar (1999)
- The Suffering (2016)
- This is Spinal Tap (1984)
- Trade (2007)
- Witness (1985)
- Wooly Boys (2004)
