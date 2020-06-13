Show Us Yours: Submit photos of your old tech

My how time flies. CNET is a quarter century old and in celebration of this special occasion, we're inviting all CNET readers to submit photos of your old tech that you've used in the last 25 years -- the older the better! So, if you have an old-school phone, MP3 player, gaming console, camera, PDA, laptop or another ancient gadget buried in your attic or the dark corners of a closet, go dig 'em out. Take photos of them and submit the pictures in the form below.
Once we get a decent amount of your photos, we'll create a gallery for all of you to enjoy and reminisce on how far technology has progressed in the last 25 years. We look forward to receiving your pictures. Thank you!
Here are some tips for submission:
- The photos: At least one photo of your old tech. Images need to be in horizontal (landscape) format. Only JPG, JPEG and PNG files are allowed and each photo should not exceed 3MB in size, but the higher the resolution, the better. You can submit up to four images.
- Captions: For each photo you submit, please give us the name of the items, write a few sentences about your old tech and let us know what makes it special.
