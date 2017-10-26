Show off your Halloween costume on CNET, pets included!

Ready for a night of tricks and treats? We are, too, and this time around we want to see the spooky, heroic or creative transformation that you have planned for Halloween 2017.

You probably have all your Halloween decor done and that YouTube playlist ready for All Hallows' Eve, but we want to see what character you are transforming into and learn why you choose it or how you made it or anything relevant that you wish to share with us. If you feel like you want to feature the costume of your pet, you are more than welcome to do so, too!

The submission process is simple:

Fill out the form below.

Upload a quality photo of you, your pet (or both of you together) in decked out Halloween costumes.

Add a caption about your photo.

Check the box to give us permission to feature you and/or your pet on CNET.

And click the Enter button. That's it; you're good to go.



Please share your pictures before Oct. 31 so we can make a spooky gallery showing off all the great costumes of our CNET readers.