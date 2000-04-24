Short Take: Zoho raises $50 million

Zoho, an online marketmaker for the hospitality industry, announced today it has raised more than $50 million in third-round funding from technology, financial venture and hospitality organizations, as well as private investors. Participating in Zoho's latest round are Amerindo Investment Advisors, Ariba, Bayview 2000 (an employee venture fund of Robertson Stephens), Dell, Harrah's Entertainment, Octane Capital, Quantum Industrial Partners, as well as prior Zoho investors Sand Hill Group and Garnett Capital.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.