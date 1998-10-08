Short Take: Zales named SVP of ESPN Internet Ventures

ESPN Internet Ventures named former CNN/SI executive Steve Zales as senior vice president and general manager, responsible for overseeing the Disney unit's operations in New York, Bristol, Connecticut, and Bellevue, Washington. The move appears to be something of a coup, as Zales has left a high-profile competitor while EIV quickly replaced Tom Phillips, who resigned as president three weeks ago. Geoff Reiss will continue as senior vice president for programming and production, responsible for design and content. EIV produces Web sports leader ESPN.com and several other high-profile sports sites.
