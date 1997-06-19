CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Short Take: Wireless companies urge global standard

Handheld Device Markup Language received the endorsement of four wireless telecommunications companies following its submission to the World Wide Web Consortium. AT&T Wireless, Rogers Cantel, Swedish Telia Telecom, and Telecom New Zealand urged the commission to accept HDML, developed by Unwired Planet as a global standard.

