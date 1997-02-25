CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: Wayfarer pushes cryptically

Wayfarer Communications announced that Incisa, their intranet "push" service, will feature encryption capabilities. Using RSA encryption and security technology, the enhanced service enables corporations to verify user identities and send secure messages over intranets. The service costs $5,000 for 100 seats and offers volume discounts. The encryption feature costs an additional $10 per seat.

