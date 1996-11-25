CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Short Take: VocalTec offers eight-line calling

VocalTec announced the VocalTec Telephony Gateway Server Software Release 2.1. The eight-port line system can provide both intranet and traditional calling, and is priced at $1,250 per line.

VocalTec announced the VocalTec Telephony Gateway Server Software Release 2.1. The eight-port line system can provide both intranet and traditional calling, and is priced at $1,250 per line.
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real