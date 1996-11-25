Short Take: VocalTec offers eight-line calling

VocalTec announced the VocalTec Telephony Gateway Server Software Release 2.1. The eight-port line system can provide both intranet and traditional calling, and is priced at $1,250 per line.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
VocalTec announced the VocalTec Telephony Gateway Server Software Release 2.1. The eight-port line system can provide both intranet and traditional calling, and is priced at $1,250 per line.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.