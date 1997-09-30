Short Take: Vger to use Softbank Net Solutions to exchange health info

Softbank Net Solutions announced that it's teaming up with Vger Technologies, a health care information technology company to let health care organizations, including medical and health publishers, to securely exchange health-related digital information such as patient records over public and private networks. Vger will use Net Solutions' digital rights management service to integrate and resell the package to health care companies.
