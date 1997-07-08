CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: UUNet announces business fax service

ISP UUNet Technologies announced UUFax, a business fax service using its global Internet network to send faxes instead of traditional voice telephone networks. Featuring technology jointly developed by UUNet, Open Port Technology, and Ascend Communications, UUFax supports a complete range of fax transmission capabilities.

