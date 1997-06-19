Short Take: USWeb launches intranet Webcasts

USWeb, a provider of Internet professional services, has teamed with Microsoft to launch a Web-based broadcast for IS and business managers. The first segment in USWeb's SiteCast Intranet Series, which will teach businesses how to use Internet technology to meet business objectives, will air at 11 a.m. PT on June 24. The Wall Street Journal is a cosponsor of the first show. Registration is required.