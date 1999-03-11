Short take: ThingWorld.com closes third round of financing

Multimedia company ThingWorld.com has closed its third round of financing, which includes investments from Intel, Microsoft, and the NFL Quarterback Club, as well as Mitch Kapor, cofounder of Lotus Development. All investors from previous rounds, including BancBoston Capital, @Ventures, Kraft, Venture Management, and Wasserstein Adelson Ventures, also increased their investments. ThingWorld.com creates design software called "Things"--animated logos, scenes, and interactive puzzles and games.