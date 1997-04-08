Short Take: Symantec fixes Net security glitch

Symantec has created a fix for a security glitch in its Norton Utilities that could let a hacker erase data from a hard drive over the Internet. To be affected by the glitch, users must be running Internet Explorer 3.x and Windows 95 and then download a malicious script. Norton users can fix the problem by activating the program's Live Update feature. The security hole was first discovered by Symantec competitor McAfee.
