Short Take: Symantec answers bad applet threat

Symantec says its Norton Your Eyes Only for Windows 95 and Norton Secret Stuff software can protect against malicious ActiveX or Java applets such as an ActiveX control recently created by the Chaos Computer Club of Germany. The Chaos ActiveX control can trigger an electronic money transfer from Intuit's Quicken financial software without requiring a password. But Symantec's products prevent bogus transactions from happening by encrypting users' Quicken files, according to the company.