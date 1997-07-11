CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Short Take: Streamlogic investors file class-action lawsuit

Streamlogic investors filed a class-action lawsuit against the company on July 7. The complaint charges that officers artificially inflated the stock price by misrepresenting the company's ability to finance new products.

