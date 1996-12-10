CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Short Take: Small business program from Microsoft, Compaq, SBA

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced "Start, Run, Grow," a technology program for small businesses. Developed with Microsoft and Compaq Computer, who value their contribution to the SBA at $2 million, the program will provide advanced computer software, hardware, technical support and education resources in 38 "business information centers" nationwide, with up to 16 new centers opening in the coming year.

