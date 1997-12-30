CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: Showtime Online gets a face-lift

Showtime has revamped its Web site to coordinate with the cable network's new "No Limits" $40 million advertising campaign. The campaign is designed to complement both the site and the television network.

