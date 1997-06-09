Short Take: Quarterdeck releases Procomm Plus 32

Quarterdeck released Procomm Plus 32, the latest version of its communications software that includes fax, remote control, Internet tools, and data transfer. Compatible with Microsoft Windows NT or Windows 95, the software also supports Novell SPX network connections. It will be available this quarter at $149, or in a ten-user license package for $1,420, with special government and educational pricing also available. Upgrades will be $89.