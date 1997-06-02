Short Take: Quantum hard disk drive has 8.4GB of memory

Quantum has announced new hard disk drives up to a maximum capacity of 8.4GB. The Quantum FireballSE drives come in several sizes from a $229 2.1GB drive to the $569 8.4GB drive.
