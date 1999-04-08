Short Take: Peapod COO resigns

The chief operating officer of Internet grocer Peapod has resigned. John Walden is finishing a four-year stint and will join Best Buy as president of its e-commerce division. The firm has not yet mentioned any possible replacements.
