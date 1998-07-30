Short Take: Office 98 for the Mac patch issued

Microsoft issued a patch for an Office 98 for Macintosh bug that appends supposedly deleted files to other documents. Like Windows 95, Mac OS 8 deletes only the reference to the files--not the whole file--leaving the original information intact but inaccessible. The software company calls the patch Microsoft Office 98 Updater.
