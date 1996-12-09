Short Take: New Excel macro virus strain

Symantec announced its antivirus lab has discovered a new strain of viruses hidden within Microsoft Excel documents. A second variety of the relatively harmless Excel macro viruses, this new strain attaches blank pages to Excel documents and changes the phrase "Microsoft Excel" to "Microsofa Excel," according to Charles Renert, development manager at Symantec. The company says it is working on a cure.
