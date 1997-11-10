Short Take: New area code for Silicon Valley

Yet another area code will be introduced in Silicon Valley, which could affect the delivery of various Net access services, such as ISDN. Those who now use the "408" area code and live within the peninsula south of San Francisco or in the Central Coast areas could be required to use a new code by November 1999. Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties will start using an "831" area code by July 1998.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.