Short Take: NetManage expects fourth quarter loss

NetManage expects its revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31 to be approximately $18 million to $20 million, down 37 percent from the fourth quarter of 1995. The company estimated its revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31 would be approximately $104 million, down 16 percent from 1995. A pretax fourth quarter loss of $5 million to $7 million is expected.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.