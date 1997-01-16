Short Take: NetManage expects fourth quarter loss

NetManage expects its revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31 to be approximately $18 million to $20 million, down 37 percent from the fourth quarter of 1995. The company estimated its revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31 would be approximately $104 million, down 16 percent from 1995. A pretax fourth quarter loss of $5 million to $7 million is expected.