Short Take: Net ad firm DoubleClick launches French service

Net advertising firm DoubleClick has launched DoubleClick France, a service to sell targeted advertising on behalf of a network of French-based sites. The firm will apply its DART technology (Dynamic Advertising Reporting and Targeting) to match advertisers' criteria with user profiles. DoubleClick France is designed to help French advertisers better target customers inside and outside France, the firm said. DoubleClick already has operations in Australia, Spain, Sweden, Italy, and Japan.