Short Take: Navitel announces TouchPhone

Navitel announced its TouchPhone, an Internet screen telephone that enables users to send and receive email and access the Internet. TouchPhone connects with an information service that allows users to configure the system to automatically retrieve news, weather, sports, and other information. It also includes an address book, calendar, alarm clock, and calculator. It will be availabe in Q2 1997; prices start at $299.
