Internet

Short Take: Microsoft updates Investor.com

Microsoft has upgraded its Investor.com site. The beta version of the upgrade will preview new tools and features including an expanded portfolio manager, personalized financial news alerts, and mutual fund research. The new site is 40 percent faster than its predecessor, according to Microsoft. It also claims 1.6 million unique users visited the original site each month.

