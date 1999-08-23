Short Take: Microsoft taps Stamps.com service for Office site

Stamps.com announced a partnership with Microsoft that will offer the Stamps.com Internet Postage service through Microsoft's Office Update Web site for users of the popular desktop applications suite. Stamps.com also announced that its service will be available nationwide on September 27, 1999, launching in conjunction with national promotions to be held with key corporate partners. Stamps.com allows customers to buy and apply postage using their PC and just an ordinary printer--requiring no hardware, no set-up fees, and no special connections.