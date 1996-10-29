CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: Microsoft announces Windows NT resource kit

Microsoft announced the Windows NT Workstation Resource Kit, a single-volume collection of technical information, tools, and utilities for use by a broad range of users. The kit contains over 1,400 pages of information and more than 100 utilities and accessory software programs on an accompanying CD. The kit is available now for $69.95, and can be purchased from Microsoft'sWeb site.

