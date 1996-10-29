Short Take: Microsoft announces Windows NT resource kit

Microsoft announced the Windows NT Workstation Resource Kit, a single-volume collection of technical information, tools, and utilities for use by a broad range of users. The kit contains over 1,400 pages of information and more than 100 utilities and accessory software programs on an accompanying CD. The kit is available now for $69.95, and can be purchased from Microsoft'sWeb site.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.