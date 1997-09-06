CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Short Take: Lung association to offer smoking cessation clinic online

The American Lung Association is hoping to encourage smokers to kick the habit by offering the "Freedom From Smoking" online clinic, starting October 21.

