Short Take: Lung association to offer smoking cessation clinic online

The American Lung Association is hoping to encourage smokers to kick the habit by offering the "Freedom From Smoking" online clinic, starting October 21.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The American Lung Association is hoping to encourage smokers to kick the habit by offering the "Freedom From Smoking" online clinic, starting October 21.
The American Lung Association is hoping to encourage smokers to kick the habit by offering the "Freedom From Smoking" online clinic, starting October 21.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.