Tech Industry

Short Take: Lotus, Microsoft partner on IE 4

Lotus Development has pledged to adopt Microsoft's Internet Explorer 4.0 Web browser as part of its SmartSuite desktop application package and Notes 4.6 client software. Lotus has shipped version 3.0 of IE with these products since the beginning of the year. Lotus also said it would support Microsoft's Component Object Model in its software.

