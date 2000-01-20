Short Take: JCPenney Web site to add auctions

Traditional retailer JCPenney announced yesterday that it will add online auctions to its Web store this spring, in conjunction with auction technology provider FairMarket. JCPenney's auction site will be a part of the FairMarket network, which also includes auctions from Microsoft Network, Playboy Online and Lycos. JCPenney's auction site will initially offer overstocked merchandise.