Short Take: Internet Ventures affiliate wants leased access

Internet Ventures affiliate Frontier Internet has filed for "leased access" to TCI's cable television system in Durango, Colorado. Internet Ventures affiliates have now applied to lease cable TV channels in four markets rather than pursue new "open access" legislation--as many other ISPs have. Internet Ventures, which offers a small cable modem service called PerkiNet, contends leased access laws--that already exist for programmers--apply to ISPs.