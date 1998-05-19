Short Take: Intel debuts new management adapter card

Intel announced a new 100 mbps management adapter that includes features that allow an administrator to remotely wake up, boot, and service a networked PC. The new adapter includes Wake-on-LAN technology from IBM as well as Intel's own LANDesk Service Agent software. The new card is list priced at $89 each per multipack.
