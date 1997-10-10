Short Take: HP names general manager of peripherals division

Hewlett-Packard today announced the appointment of Jack Trautman as general manager of the computer peripherals Bristol division, part of HP's information storage group. Trautman brings to the post 10 years' experience from HP general management roles, as well as extensive background in marketing and research and development management positions. He will have worldwide responsibility for all products manufactured by Bristol, including HP's SureStore range of tape drives for network backup and HP's Colorado range of products for desktop backup.