Short Take: Glitch reveals names of Hallmark card senders

Hallmark said it has repaired a glitch in its Web site's search function that accidentally revealed the names and email addresses of some people who sent Internet greeting cards from the site. The personal information was contained in free cards that did not contain credit card information and were sent more than 18 months ago.
