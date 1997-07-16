CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet

Short Take: Entrust signs on as CA for Scotiabank

Entrust Technologies, a spin-off of Northern Telcom that markets public-key infrastructure software to set up certificate authorities (CAs), has signed a multiyear contract with major Canadian bank Scotiabank. The bank, with assets of $176 billion (Canadian), now has two CAs operating to authenticate bank employees for internal communications and to verify the identity of bank customers to doing business with Scotiabank's Web site.

    Entrust Technologies, a spin-off of Northern Telcom that markets public-key infrastructure software to set up certificate authorities (CAs), has signed a multiyear contract with major Canadian bank Scotiabank. The bank, with assets of $176 billion (Canadian), now has two CAs operating to authenticate bank employees for internal communications and to verify the identity of bank customers to doing business with Scotiabank's Web site.
    Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real