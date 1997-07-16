Short Take: Entrust signs on as CA for Scotiabank

Entrust Technologies, a spin-off of Northern Telcom that markets public-key infrastructure software to set up certificate authorities (CAs), has signed a multiyear contract with major Canadian bank Scotiabank. The bank, with assets of $176 billion (Canadian), now has two CAs operating to authenticate bank employees for internal communications and to verify the identity of bank customers to doing business with Scotiabank's Web site.