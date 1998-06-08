CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Short Take: EarthLink, Sprint deal closes

EarthLink Network said that its deal with Sprint is completed and the companies are set to launch the EarthLink Sprint Internet service. As part of the deal, Sprint acquired a 28 percent minority interest in EarthLink and two board seats. Also, longtime EarthLink board member John Sidgmore, president and COO of WorldCom and CEO of UUNet, announced his resignation.

    EarthLink Network said that its deal with Sprint is completed and the companies are set to launch the EarthLink Sprint Internet service. As part of the deal, Sprint acquired a 28 percent minority interest in EarthLink and two board seats. Also, longtime EarthLink board member John Sidgmore, president and COO of WorldCom and CEO of UUNet, announced his resignation.
    Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real