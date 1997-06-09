CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: Diba gains ISP certification candidates

Diba says that 13 of the largest U.S. Internet service providers have joined its ISP Certification Program. This means they are certified to work with information appliances such as set-top boxes and smart phones based on the Diba software platform. The list of ISPs include: AT&T WorldNet Service, Earthlink, MCI and PSINet.

