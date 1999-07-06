CNET también está disponible en español.

Short Take: CSFB rates Phone.com "strong buy"

Investment bank Credit Suisse First Boston initiated coverage with a "strong buy" rating of Phone.com, which has developed technology allowing wireless service providers to offer Internet access. CSFB financial analysts Marc Cabi and Kristen Koh set a 12-month price target of 100 a share for the stock. Formerly known as Unwired Planet, Phone.com shares have traded as high as 69 and as low as 32.25 since going public in June.

