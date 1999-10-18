Short Take: Covad chairman resigns

The chairman of high-speed digital subscriber line provider Covad Communications, Chuck McMinn, has resigned from the company effective November 1, a spokeswoman confirmed. McMinn, whose resignation was revealed in a recent federal regulatory filing, will join Cedent, an outsourcing startup. Covad chief executive Bob Knowling will replace McMinn as chairman. Separately, Covad has launched a 12-month, $50 million advertising campaign, the spokeswoman said.
